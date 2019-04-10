× Big move planned for The Circuit — Richmond’s bar-arcade

RICHMOND, Va. — The city’s first bar-arcade is plugging into a bigger location in Scott’s Addition.

The Circuit Arcade Bar has signed a lease to take over about 10,000 square feet of former warehouse space at 1304 Mactavish Ave., in a deal that will see it vacate its current 6,300-square-foot home at 3121 W. Leigh St.

Its new space is by Rick Gregory, principal with Richmond-based Lynx Ventures.

Gregory said Tuesday the popular bar-arcade will join Riverside P.A.C.E at the 116,000-square-foot property he first acquired more than five years ago.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.