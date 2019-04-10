× Road closures for 2019 Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, Va. — Several thousand participants will hit Richmond streets Saturday morning for the annual Monument Avenue 10K.

One road closure and “No Parking” zone will go into effect Thursday, April 11.

Additional road closures will go into effect early Friday morning, April 12.

The much-anticipated event begins Saturday at 8 a.m. with the Virginia 529 Kids Run, followed by the start of the Monument Avenue 10K at 8:30 a.m.

Street closures and “No Parking” zones go into effect on some streets, such as West Franklin Street at 1 p.m. on Friday.

During the event, Monument Avenue will be closed between Stuart Circle and Staples Mill Road. Portions of other main streets will also be closed, including West Broad Street, West Grace Street, West Franklin Street and Lombardy Street.

Cars parked along the race course will be towed, police said.

Click here for a list of “No Parking” zones.

Here’s the complete list of street closure times and dates:

Thursday April 11th

N. Laurel Street between W. Franklin Street & Cathedral Pl.

April 11th (1:00 PM) to April 14th (5:00 PM)

Friday April 12th

N. Cherry Street between W. Main Street & Floyd Avenue

April 12th (5:00 AM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

N. Linden Street between Park & Floyd Avenue

April 12th (5:00 AM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

N. Cathedral Pl. between Cathedral Pl. & S. Cathedral Pl.

April 12th (5:00 AM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

N. Laurel Street between Cathedral Pl. & W. Main Street

April 12th (5:00 AM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

Cathedral Place between N. Laurel Street & N. Cathedral Pl. / VCU Commons Area

April 12th (5:00 AM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

S. Cathedral Place between N. Cathedral Pl. & N. Laurel Street

April 12th (5:00 AM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

Floyd Avenue between S. Cathedral Pl. & N. Harrison St.

April 12th (5:00 AM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

Shafer Street between W. Franklin & Grace Street

April 12th (10:00 AM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

W. Franklin Street between N. Harrison & Belvidere Street

April 12th (1:00 PM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

N. Laurel Street between W. Franklin & Grace Street

April 12th (1:00 PM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

Grove Avenue between N. Harrison & Linden Street

April 12th (3:00 PM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

Park Avenue between N. Harrison & Linden Street

April 12th (3:00 PM) to April 13th (5:00 PM)

Saturday April 13th (Race Day)

W. Franklin Street between N. Lombardy & Harrison St.

April 13th (3:00 AM) to (5:00 PM)

Shafer Street between W. Broad & Grace Street

April 13th (3:00 AM) to (12:00 PM)

Pine Street between W. Franklin & Broad Street

April 13th (3:00 AM) to (5:00 PM)

N. Laurel Street between W. Grace & Broad Street

April 13th (3:00 AM) to (5:00 PM)

W. Broad Street between Belvidere & N. Lombardy St.

April 13th (4:00 AM) to (12:00 PM)

N. Harrison Street between W. Marshall St. & Park Ave.

April 13th (4:00 AM) to (2:00 PM)

Kent Road between Wythe Avenue & Monument Avenue

April 13th (5:00 AM) to (1:00 PM)

Chantilly Street between Monumental St. & Monument Avenue

April 13th (5:00 AM) to (1:00 PM)

Blacker Street between Monumental St. & Monument Avenue

April 13th (5:00 AM) to (1:00 PM)

Canal Street between Belvidere & S. 2nd Street

April 13th (5:00 AM) to (2:00 PM)

Park Avenue between N. Lombardy & Linden Street

April 13th (6:00 AM) to (9:00 AM)

N. Lombardy Street between Hanover & Park Avenue

April 13th (6:00 AM) to (10:00 AM)

Hanover Avenue between N. Lombardy St. & Park Ave.

April 13th (6:00 AM) to (9:00 AM)

N. Meadow Street between Monument & Park Avenue

April 13th (6:30 AM) to (2:00 PM)

Monument Avenue between Stuart Circle & Staples Mill Road.

April 13th (7:00 AM) to (2:00 PM)

W. Grace Street between Belvidere & N. Allen Avenue

April 13th (7:00 AM) to (12:00 PM)

N. Lombardy Street between W. Broad St. & Park Avenue

April 13th (7:00 AM) to (2:00 PM)