Richmond International Film Festival 

Posted 12:34 pm, April 10, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va – The 2019 Richmond International Film and Music Festival kicks off in 14 days. Founder and Executive Director for the event, Heather Waters, made a return visit to our LIVE show and shared a fun preview of the event with us. 

The Richmond International Film & Music Festival begins Tuesday, April 23rd and continues through Sunday, April 28th.  CBS 6 Anchors Cheryl Miller, Greg McQuade and Bill Fitzgerald will emcee different events throughout the week. You can find out more information at https://www.rvafilmfestival.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.