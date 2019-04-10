Richmond International Film Festival 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – The 2019 Richmond International Film and Music Festival kicks off in 14 days. Founder and Executive Director for the event, Heather Waters, made a return visit to our LIVE show and shared a fun preview of the event with us.

The Richmond International Film & Music Festival begins Tuesday, April 23rd and continues through Sunday, April 28th. CBS 6 Anchors Cheryl Miller, Greg McQuade and Bill Fitzgerald will emcee different events throughout the week. You can find out more information at https://www.rvafilmfestival.com/