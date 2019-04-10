× Police identify deceased in Louisa murder-suicide

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Louisa County Tuesday.

Thomas Wayne Butler, 60, and Janet Elaine Butler, 56, were found dead in a James Madison Highway home.

Around 10:30 a.m. deputies were called to the home for a reported murder-suicide. Deputies went inside and found the bodies of a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman.

Crime Insider sources say investigators believe the man killed the woman before killing himself.

Neighbors say they heard about four gunshots around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. Deputies haven’t said if those shots are related to the investigation.