Netflix is warning animal lovers about these graphic scenes in ‘Our Planet’

Posted 9:21 pm, April 10, 2019, by

Beware animal lovers. Netflix says parts of its new series “Our Planet” may be too graphic.

“Our Planet” is a docuseries that shows the effects of climate change on Earth’s wildlife. Netflix warned viewers of several scenes that may be too disturbing for some eyes.

“As you make your way through @OurPlanet, here are some moments animal lovers may want to skip,” Netflix said on Twitter as it listed specific timestamps in the episodes.

Some of the moments include killer whales eating a penguin, jaguars killing an alligator, a baby flamingo’s legs solidified in salt deposits and fish getting stuck in fishing nets.

Producers from the nature series have said that no computer enhancement was involved. It took filming over the course of four years, in 50 countries, to complete the eight-part project.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.