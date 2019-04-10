× Netflix is warning animal lovers about these graphic scenes in ‘Our Planet’

Beware animal lovers. Netflix says parts of its new series “Our Planet” may be too graphic.

“Our Planet” is a docuseries that shows the effects of climate change on Earth’s wildlife. Netflix warned viewers of several scenes that may be too disturbing for some eyes.

“As you make your way through @OurPlanet, here are some moments animal lovers may want to skip,” Netflix said on Twitter as it listed specific timestamps in the episodes.

Some of the moments include killer whales eating a penguin, jaguars killing an alligator, a baby flamingo’s legs solidified in salt deposits and fish getting stuck in fishing nets.

Producers from the nature series have said that no computer enhancement was involved. It took filming over the course of four years, in 50 countries, to complete the eight-part project.