× Mock interviews prepares students for life after high school

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Technical Center sophomore Taylor Scott has a couple of career dreams.

“I want to be a pediatric nurse or an FBI agent,” Scott said. “And I know those are two completely different things, but you know, it’s going to be okay.”

Students have more opportunity to learn through modern technology, apps and the internet, but educator Charles Watson said they’ve also lost something.

“When it’s time to explain to someone or interview with someone and say, ‘This is what I can contribute to your company’, they’ve lost the ability to do that.”

That’s why the school is big on conducting a mock interview class. Community volunteers help students get ready for careers and college.

“This is real practice, a real-world situation,” Watson said. “This is how I’m going to act if I sit in front of someone that’s trying to admit me to college, or the next recruiter for the military or that career.”

Armed with a resume and dressed for success, senior Cross Yates is trying to improve his interviewing skills. The interviewer asked a variety of questions.

“He wanted to know my background; my life, where you from, what do you do?”

“You may expect anything,” Watson sai, “but if you want more than average and ordinary and beyond, you have to market yourself.”

Taylor is working hard to one day be a doctor or FBI agent and she’s hoping this class can help her achieve that dream.

“I think it will,” she said, “because this just showed me what I need to work on, what I need to be prepared for.”

Building that confidence… is Building Better Minds.