Missing Powhatan teen may be with man in Richmond

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. – A missing Powhatan teen may be in the Richmond area.

Allison Gordillo-Osorio left her Powhatan residence sometime between 10 p.m. on April 9 and 7:00 am on April 10, according to the Powhatan County Public Safety Communications Department.

The juvenile was reported missing Wednesday to the department.

Allison is described as a female juvenile, with straight black hair, with red highlights on the ends of her hair. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

She is Latino and has a tattoo on her right forearm of a name.

There is no description of her clothes at the time she left the residence.

Officials say Allison is possibly with a male, nicknamed “RJ,” who resides in Richmond. Officials say the teen also has ties in Northern Virginia.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Allison is asked to contact the Powhatan County Public Safety Communications Department at 804-598-5656.