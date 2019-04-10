Man wearing black mask wanted in Chesterfield gas station robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public to help identify the masked man wanted for robbing a Chesterfield gas station Tuesday evening.

The robbery occurred at the RaceWay Gas Station at 5600 Jefferson Davis Highway at about 8:25 p.m.

Police said a male suspect entered the business, acted like he had a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.

After the clerk complied, the suspect fled with the cash. There were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, weighing between 190-200 lbs. He was seen wearing a black mask, flannel shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

37.447281 -77.441467