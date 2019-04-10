Make a Wish 

Posted 12:36 pm, April 10, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Make-A-Wish® Greater Virginia’s mission is to create special moments for children with life-threatening medical conditions. President and CEO of the organization Sheri Lambert, along with Board Member and past recipient of a wish Jerry Hoak, stopped by our studio and filled us in on how you can help make more wishes come true in our area.

The 6th Annual Walk for Wishes is Saturday, April 27th at 9:30 am at Stony Point Fashion Park. For more information you can visit https://america.wish.org/

