Lori Loughlin’s former series returning without her in May

The Hallmark Channel has announced a return date for Lori Loughlin’s former TV series, “When Calls the Heart.”

The period drama, which had been on a production hiatus, will return with two new episodes on May 5 and 6.

Loughlin had played a central character in series until the network cut ties with her in March, following news of her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

It is not yet known how Loughlin’s departure will be addressed on the show.

“Life throws all of us painful curveballs, and the only way to survive is to walk right through them with courage, grace, a forgiving spirit, and most of all, hope,” “When Calls the Heart” producer Brian Bird wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Many of you have wondered what the future holds for our cast and crew, and for the citizens of Hope Valley. Your care and concern means the world to us, and the best way we can thank you is to encourage you the way you encourage us because… Hope always lives here.”

Although Loughlin’s co-stars have been relatively quiet since her ouster, Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton on the Hallmark series, appeared to post a message in support of Loughlin on Tuesday.

“You are always there for me. And I always will be,” her tweet read, quote from a scene between their two characters.

Earlier this week, actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, stemming from a payment of $15,000 to facilitate cheating for her daughter on the SATs, according to federal prosecutors. It’s unclear whether she will serve any jail time.

Loughlin has yet to enter a plea on similar charges. She and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team, according to federal prosecutors.