Henrico renames White Oak road after issues with truck traffic: ‘It’s about time’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Three words, “It’s about time.”

Stewart Goodwin has been fighting for years to keep big truckers off her small narrow neighborhood road in Varina.

“It’s been a four-year journey," she said.

On Tuesday, Henrico County approved a resolution to change the name of White Oak Creek Dr. to Technology Creek Dr.

Goodwin said the confusion started when a lumber company opened up several streets over on White Oak Creek Drive but truckers instead got confused by their GPS and ended up on her road, White Oak Dr.

“Close to 8 to 900 [truckers] in the past four years. If you look at this roadway, you can see, it’s way too small for an 18-wheeler." Goodwin added. “You have very little room to correct if you leave the pavement. If you have leave the hard surface, there’s no shoulder.”

She and several hundred other residents signed a petition to get White Oak Creek Drive name changed and Henrico County finally agreed to do something about it on Tuesday with the name change.

“I just wish that it had happened four years ago. Because it has been very stressful, it’s something that could have been solved easily four years ago," said Goodwin.

She hopes this will fix some of the issues her neighborhood has been facing.

"There’s a push for the GPS to change that so they won’t be on Elko Road either," said Goodwin.

The County has added a gate to the east entrance to Technology Creek Dr. that connects to Elko Rd.