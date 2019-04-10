× Chip and Joanna Gaines to launch their own cable network in 2020

The DIY network is getting a makeover from Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Discovery on Wednesday announced the couple made famous for their home makeovers on HGTV will soon be getting their own cable TV channel as part of the launch of a new multiplatform media company led by the pair.

The still unnamed network will debut in summer 2020 and take over the space currently occupied by the DIY Network, which reaches 52 million US homes, Discovery said.

A new subscription streaming service is also in the plans.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a joint statement.

The pair will serve as chief creative officers and current HGTV president Allison Page will serve as president of the new joint venture.

Programming for the new network is currently in development, but Discovery said topics will include community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design. The entire library of “Fixer Upper” will also be featured on the channel.

Chip and Joanna Gaines rose to notoriety thanks to their home makeover series, which premiere in 2013. It was the highest-rated series on the network during its run.

The couple announced the final season of their series in 2017.

Following the announcement, rumors began to swirl about the couple’s next steps. In November, they confirmed their plans to return to television to Jimmy Fallon.