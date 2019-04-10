10th Annual Richmond BlueGrass Jam 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - More than 27 bands will be volunteering their time playing for the Richmond Bluegrass Jam. Over the last nine years the event has raised more than $165,000 for the Richmond Fisher House. President of the RVA Bluegrass Jam Tom McNally, along with Mac McDonald from Richmond Fisher House, stopped by to share a preview of the event with us.

The event kicks off Saturday, April 13th from 12 pm to 11 pm at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Richmond Fisher House and Virginia This Morning Hosts Bill Bevins and Jessica Noll will be emceeing the event. For all of the details on the event visit http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND BLUEGRASS JAM}