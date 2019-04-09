🌎Win family 4-pack to Earth Day 5K Race Without a Trace!

Don’t miss your chance to score a family four-pack of passes to the Earth Day 5K Race Without a Trace on Saturday, April 27!

Run, walk or stroll down around Belle Isle and Brown’s Island and see the beauty of the James River and its downtown surroundings.

The event is part of the Party for the Planet, a FREE family-friendly festival dedicated to environmentally-friendly living and sustainability, at Historic Tredegar.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page*.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, April 17

More about Party for the Planet

Honoring Earth Day, environmental groups and businesses will come together with local music, food and drinks to ignite interest in the health and well-being of our bodies, our city, and our earth.

Highlights include: the Earth Day 5K Race Without a Trace; live music from YARN and FREE UNION; craft beer, wine, and local food trucks; kid-friendly activities; local community organizations, non-profits, artists and vendors; educational demos and workshops; well-behaved, leashed dogs welcome!

