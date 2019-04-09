UVA fans flock to buy NCAA National Championship gear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- University of Virginia fans flocked to local apparel shops to get their hands on the official NCAA National Championship gear Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Cavaliers won the school's first National Championship in men's basketball Monday night with an 85-77 overtime win over Texas Tech.

In preparation for the rush, Dick’s Sporting Goods in Short Pump opened two hours earlier at 7 a.m.

Fans couldn’t be happier as they make sure to get their hands on the new championship merchandise to remember the historical win for their Cavs.

“It was exciting, so exciting. It was down to the wire and they deserve it so much. The other team was a great team too,” said one shopper. “It’s what basketball is all about.”

Dozens of shoppers purchased official National Champion T-shirts, banners, mugs and towels.

Those die-hard fans can meet the team when it arrives back in town from Minneapolis on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavalier Team Shop will be open for fans to purchase National Championship gear between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA’s athletic department will host a free celebration for fans on Saturday, April 13, at 2 p.m.