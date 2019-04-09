× Tony Bennett to team after Virginia’s title win: ‘Don’t let this change you’

MINNEAPOLIS — Moments after the University of Virginia won the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball championship, Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett had a message for his team.

“Don’t let this change you. It doesn’t have to,” he told them. “Stay humble and stay thankful.”

Following his team’s win — Bennett admitted he probably should never have been in this position.

“I wasn’t even going to really get into coaching. I wasn’t crazy about it,” he said. “I just – I think there was a bigger plan going on here, and I didn’t need it, but I was used in it. I hope that it’s a message for some people out there that there can be hope and joy and resiliency. I’m thankful for happened.”

Virginia returns home Tuesday with a public celebration planned for Saturday in Charlottesville.