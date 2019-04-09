Caught on camera: Tractor-trailer crash on I-95
Juvenile identified as suspect in Hopewell church arson

Tony Bennett to team after Virginia’s title win: ‘Don’t let this change you’

Posted 1:52 am, April 9, 2019, by

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with his team after the 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Moments after the University of Virginia won the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball championship, Virginia Head Coach Tony Bennett had a message for his team.

“Don’t let this change you. It doesn’t have to,” he told them. “Stay humble and stay thankful.”

Following his team’s win — Bennett admitted he probably should never have been in this position.

“I wasn’t even going to really get into coaching. I wasn’t crazy about it,” he said. “I just – I think there was a bigger plan going on here, and I didn’t need it, but I was used in it. I hope that it’s a message for some people out there that there can be hope and joy and resiliency. I’m thankful for happened.”

Virginia returns home Tuesday with a public celebration planned for Saturday in Charlottesville.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.