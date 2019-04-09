Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Birdies for Charity, presented by Towne Bank is great fundraising operation that supports several charities throughout the Central Virginia area. Coordinator for the event Kali Edsall stopped by our studio recently and filled us in on the fun event.

Registration is open now for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Birdies for Charity, presented by Towne Bank. For more information you can visit http://www.deccgolf.com or follow along with them on social media at @deccgolf

