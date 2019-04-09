Missing Prince George man found safe in the woods

Caught on camera: Tractor-trailer crash on I-95
Posted 9:12 am, April 9, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:06AM, April 9, 2019

Askia Hasan

PRINCE GOERGE COUNTY, Va. – A missing Prince George man has been found alive after search efforts Wednesday morning.

Askia Hasan, 76, was found in the woods about a quarter of a mile away from his Indian Road home.

Hasan was last seen Monday around 8:22 p.m. at his home. Police believe he wandered away from his home.

A Senior Alert was issued by Virginia State Police Tuesday morning.

Prince George Police said Hasan suffers from dementia and his disappearance posed a credible threat to his health and safety.

Family members described him as alert, but disheveled after being found. He is being taken to the hospital for a checkup. He is expected to fully recover.

A Missing person search for Hasan included assistant from several surrounding jurisdictions.

