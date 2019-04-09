Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Nearly 60 award winning writers are participating in this year’s 2019 RVA Lit Crawl. Editors Elizabeth Vinson Varel and Lindsay Chudzik are taking part in the two day conference, but before the big weekend they stopped by our studio to share a fun preview of the event with us.

The 3rd Annual RVA Lit Crawl kicks off on Friday, Aril 19th and continues through Saturday, April 20th at various locations around Carytown and ends with a party on Saturday evening at 9 pm at Can Can Brasserie Restaurant. As part of the event you can enjoy poetry inspirations with Cheryl Pallant on Saturday, April 20th at 3:30 pm at the Belmont Branch Library. For more information you can visit https://www.rvalitcrawl.org/