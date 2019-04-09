Planned West Broad Street axe-throwing bar gets axed

Caught on camera: Tractor-trailer crash on I-95
Bad Axe will no longer open its planned location in the Fan area.(Bad Axe)

RICHMOND, Va. — A Canada-based company’s deal to open an axe-throwing bar on the edge of the Fan has been scrapped.

Bad Axe Throwing, which has a dozen locations around the country, no longer is working to open its first Virginia location at 2035 W. Broad St. above Pies & Pints restaurant.

Elizabeth Clipp, who was part of the ownership group that bought the Broad Street building for $500,000 in 2015, confirmed that the deal is off.

The owners are looking at other creative uses for the space above Pies & Pints on Broad Street. (BizSense file photo)

Bad Axe also has withdrawn its ABC license application for the Broad Street space. It’s unclear whether the company still plans to come to Richmond in another space. Owner Mario Zelaya could not be reached for comment.

