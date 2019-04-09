× Man, woman dead in reported murder-suicide in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – A man and woman were found dead inside a Louisa County home Tuesday morning in a reported murder-suicide.

At approximately 10:28 a.m., deputies responded to a home on James Madison Highway for a reported murder-suicide, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 60-year-old male and a 56-year-old female dead inside the residence.

The names of the deceased are being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Deputies say they are actively investigating the deaths.

