RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend, "Keep Virginia Cozy" is hosting it's second annual "Earth Day Cleanup"

The group removed over 300 pounds of trash around the James River, and close to 100 pounds in recyclables last year.

The group will meet up in the Belle Isle parking lot at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 and clean up until about 1:30 p.m.

There will be snacks, coffee, raffles, and prizes - and then you can head to Vasen Brewery in Scott's Addition for the after party.