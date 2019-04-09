Join Soles4Souls in their fight to end global poverty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The non-profit organization Soles4Souls believes that everyone deserves a good pair of shoes. The global initiative is hosting local events right here in Richmond, and Regional Donation Center Manager Stephanie Hathaway stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on how you can get involved.

You can bring new or gently worn shoes to "Party for the Planet" on Saturday, April 27th from 11 am to 3 pm at Tredegar Civil War Museum. For more information on the event or the Soles4Souls organization you can visit https://soles4souls.org/