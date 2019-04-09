UVA wins the national title

Catfish Po’ Boy 

Posted 12:28 pm, April 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brandon Coleman, from MainStage RVA, joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his restaurant’s version of a classic comfort food. Chef Brandon’s catfish po’boy was on the menu. For more information you can visit https://www.rvavibes.com/place/main-stage/

