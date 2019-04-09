1 injured in crash after vehicle overturns on Downtown Expressway

Man, woman dead in reported murder-suicide in Louisa
Posted 4:03 pm, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:05PM, April 9, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle overturned during a two-vehicle crash on the Downtown Expressway Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they don’t have any details about the circumstances of the crash at this time.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. There is no word on the severity of those injuries. The driver of the second vehicle refused treatment on the scene, according to police.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lane near Belvidere at approximately 2:36 p.m.

This is no word if charges will be filed in relation to the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

