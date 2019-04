Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Internationally renowned Pianist and Composer Keiko Matsui is known for her smooth jazz sound. Her 28th studio album “Echo” was released in February, and she stopped by our LIVE Show to share two songs off of the album with us.

You can catch Keiko Monday, April 8th at 8pm at the Tin Pan music venue on Quioccasin Road. For more information you can visitwww.keikomatsui.com