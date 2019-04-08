Video shows tractor-trailer crash into embankment on I-95 in Chesterfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Dramatic video shows the moments a tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 6.

Video taken by someone driving on I-95 shows a tractor-trailer traveling in the left shoulder and making contact with the concrete highway barrier.

The vehicle then crossed several lanes of traffic, driving off the right side of the road and crashing into an embankment.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the 60-mile marker.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger were both transported to Johnston-Willis Hospital. There is no word on their injuries.

Virginia State Police say charges are pending against the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Video courtesy of Colin Coleman.