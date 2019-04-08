Caught on camera: Tractor-trailer crash on I-95
Juvenile identified as suspect in Hopewell church arson
Damaging winds, hail possible Monday
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia headed to NCAA Title Game
Track rain in Richmond

‘The Walking Dead’ is getting another spin-off

Posted 10:59 pm, April 8, 2019, by

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes- The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 5 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Yet more proof that AMC will not let its “Walking Dead” franchise die any time soon: the zombie series is getting another spin-off.

On Monday AMC announced a forthcoming new series in the zombie-infested universe, set to debut in 2020.

The still untitled series will begin production on a ten-episode season this summer in Virginia, the network said.

“We’re thrilled that the Dead will keep walking into a new corner of the post-apocalyptic world, a corner that will present stories and characters unlike any that The Walking Dead has dramatized thus far, and that is bound to excite one of the most passionate fanbases in television,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.

“The Walking Dead” also spurred a spin-off called “Fear the Walking Dead,” which begins airing its fifth season on June 2.

Late last year, AMC also announced a series of films that will star Andrew Lincoln, who left the flagship show in November.

Though both the original and the spin-off series have dwindled in ratings since their peaks, the addition of a new shows to the franchise indicates AMC still sees more life zombies.

This new story, from Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, who will serve as showrunner, will feature two young female protagonists and “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to a release.

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever,” the network teased.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.