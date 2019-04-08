What does Stone Brewing’s sale mean for planned Richmond beer garden

Man killed, wife injured in Charles City motorcycle crash
Stone Brewing (Kieran McQuilkin)

SAN DIEGO — Stone Brewing has cut itself loose from its bistro in Germany while a similar concept it’s planning in Richmond remains in limbo.

The San Diego-based brewer announced Friday it has sold its World Bistro & Gardens – Berlin to Brewdog, a Scottish chain of breweries and brewpubs.

The Berlin facility, which opened in September 2016, was the same concept that Stone has been planning for nearly four years in Richmond’s Fulton neighborhood and still is being negotiated with the city.

Click here to keep reading this report on Richmond BizSense.

