× Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for most of Central Virginia.

The watch covers 20 counties, including Richmond, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Hanover, Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Louisa, Powhatan, Fluvanna, and Goochland.

The most intense storms will be capable of producing wind gusts to 70 mph and hail up to 2″ in diameter. The greatest window for severe storms around Richmond will be from 6 PM until 8 PM.

A severe storm watch is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. A severe thunderstorm by definition is a thunderstorm that produces one inch hail or larger in diameter and/or winds equal or exceed 58 miles an hour.

To prepare:

Unplug electronic equipment.

Stay inside a building or car that’s not a convertible.

Close windows, shutters, blinds, shades, and curtains.

Make sure outside doors are securely closed.

Track the storm on CBS 6’s Interactive Storm Radar here.