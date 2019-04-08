Police ID man killed trying to cross Chester road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified the man killed while attempting to cross West Hundred Road in Chesterfield Friday night.

Lance A. M. Owl, 40, of Ontario, Canada, was killed after being struck by a 1996 Ford F-150 traveling west in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road.

Investigators said a witness performed CPR on the 40-year-old victim at the scene.

Owl was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m.

The driver of the truck remained on the scene.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.