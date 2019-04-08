Missing Chesterfield teen believed to be endangered

Caught on camera: Tractor-trailer crash on I-95
Posted 3:47 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, April 8, 2019

Richie Rivera

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for Richie Rivera.

The 18-year-old was last seen by family at his residence, the 5900 block of Sara Kay Drive in Chesterfield, on Saturday, April 6 at approximately 4 p.m.

He was reported missing the next day, after making suicidal statements to his family.

Police say he is believed to be endangered.

Rivera, is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 145 pounds with black hair and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about Rivera’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

