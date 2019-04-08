The Richmond Experience on creating a successful Instagram, plus the highs and lows of social sharing

RICHMOND, Va. — Samantha Kanipe (one half of the husband-wife team behind the Richmond Experience) joined the Eat It, Virginia! podcast this week to talk about how she created her successful Instagram page.

She also discussed the highs and lows of social media sharing and suggested the Richmond experiences we should all try.

Samantha and Sean Kanipe created The Richmond Experience, an online community that spreads the word about Richmond restaurants, events, and social experiences.

More than 25,000 people, both natives and newcomers to Richmond, follow the Richmond Experience on Instagram for social updates on the city’s social scene.

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast and – if you like what you hear – kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.