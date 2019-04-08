RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Sophie Williams is the Founder of the Africa Community Exchange, otherwise known as the “ACE” Project. Dr. Williams stopped by our studio to fill us in on the 6th Annual “Projekt for Progress.” The fundraiser takes place Thursday, April 11th at the Answer Brew Pub on West Broad Street. Proceeds from the event will benefit ACE Liberia Initiative. For more information you can visit http://www.aceliberia.org/
6th Annual “Projekt for Progress”
-
6th annual Projekt for Progress fundraiser
-
Get your groove on at KLM’s Black & White Affair
-
5th Annual 5K for k-9’s
-
17th Annual SCAN Progressive Dinner & Auction
-
RVA Lit Crawl
-
-
The Festival of Punjab
-
CD Prodigy
-
Learn more about American Sign Language
-
Health Brigade presents the 2nd Annual ‘Brigala’
-
2019 French Food Festival
-
-
Richmond Brunch Weekend benefits VCU Massey Cancer Center
-
Hundreds volunteer for MLK Day of Service: ‘This is a day that we honor a dream’
-
“Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus”