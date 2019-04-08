Caught on camera: Tractor-trailer crash on I-95
6th Annual “Projekt for Progress”

Posted 12:20 pm, April 8, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Dr. Sophie Williams is the Founder of the Africa Community Exchange, otherwise known as the “ACE” Project. Dr. Williams stopped by our studio to fill us in on the 6th Annual “Projekt for Progress.” The fundraiser takes place Thursday, April 11th at the Answer Brew Pub on West Broad Street. Proceeds from the event will benefit ACE Liberia Initiative. For more information you can visit http://www.aceliberia.org/ 

