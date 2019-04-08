🐎Win free registration to Derby Dash 5K at Virginia Horse Festival

Enter now for your chance to win two FREE registrations to the Derby Dash 5K and One mile walk/run on Saturday, May 4 at 9 a.m. plus two FREE tickets to the Virginia Horse Festival at Meadow Event Park.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Saturday, April 20.

Join us for a Derby Dash 5k and One mile walk/run and enjoy a day of the 2019 Virginia Horse Festival. Advance registrations qualify for a t-shirt and Saturday admission to the event, and are available through April 20, 2019! Race start time is 9 a.m. and this is a non-timed event. In the spirit of the day, first place winners in each category receive a dozen roses! Medals will be provided to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. The route will wind through the beautiful and historical Meadow Event Park property. Net proceeds will go to support the rebuilding of the recently burned down Beaverdam Equestrian Center and the newly announced Secretariat Heritage Center.

Click here to purchase tickets to the Derby Dash 5K and One mile walk/run.

*Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.