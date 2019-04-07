Virginia flags to fly at half-staff to honor first woman elected to state Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Flags in Virginia will fly at half-staff on Monday to honor the first woman elected to serve in the state Senate.

Eva Mae Fleming Scott, died March 28 at the age of 92, according to her obituary.

Scott served four consecutive terms as delegate from 1972 to 1980 before the Republican was elected in 1979 and served one term in the state Senate.

Scott was a founder of the Amelia Educational Foundation at Amelia Academy.

She is survived by her four children, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, according to her obituary.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued the order Friday for state flag to be lowered to half-staff Monday morning through sunset in honor of Scott's service.