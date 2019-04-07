× Men arrested in connection with the deaths of 2 women in South Carolina

Two suspects have been arrested and face murder charges after one of them told authorities where they could find the bodies of two women they allegedly killed and buried in Spartanburg, South Carolina officials said.

Jonathan Patterson Galligan, 39, and Christian Daniel Hurlburt, 41, both face charges of murder and accessory to murder after the fact in the deaths of Christin Bunner and Melissa Rhymer, according to a news release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Bunner’s family had reported her missing in December 2018, the sheriff’s office statement said, and told investigators Galligan was her current boyfriend.

CNN affiliate WYFF reported both suspects were denied bond on Saturday night. CNN has been unable to determine if they have attorneys.

Sheriff’s deputies had responded to reports of a disturbance at a towing company on Wednesday night, according to the statement. Upon arrival, they encountered Hurlburt, who was holding his hands behind his back.

After initially refusing deputies’ commands to show his hands, Hurlburt revealed a gun and shot himself in the head, the sheriff’s office statement said. He received immediate medical aid on the scene, and was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Investigation ongoing

The next afternoon, Hurlburt asked investigators to visit him in the hospital and told them he was present when Galligan killed Bunner in December. He also admitted to helping Galligan bury the body behind a house on nearby Williams Street, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators located Galligan on Friday morning, while another team searched the Williams Street location. Galligan immediately asked for a lawyer and there was not enough evidence to hold him at that time, authorities said in a statement.

Back at the hospital, Hurlburt then said a second woman had been killed and buried at the home, but he didn’t know her name, the sheriff’s office said. Hurlburt said he had killed her in January, and he and Galligan buried her near Bunner’s grave.

He provided enough information that authorities were subsequently able to locate both bodies, the statement said. The coroner identified the second victim as Rhymer. She was not listed as a missing person.

Following a Friday press conference by Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, authorities received a tip from a convenience store owner, who said he had seen Galligan. He was arrested without incident Saturday afternoon, the statement said. Hurlburt was also taken into cusody after being released from the hospital.

Authorities have been unable to determine a motive for either killing, the sheriff’s office said, and the investigation remains ongoing.