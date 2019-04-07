First-ever historical marker recounts lynching at Virginia county courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- The first-ever historical marker recalling a lynching in Virginia was unveiled this weekend in Central Virginia.

The sign documents the lynching of Isaac Brandon by a mob of white men in front of the Charles City County Courthouse 127 years ago.

The 43-year-old married father of eight was being held for allegedly assaulting a white woman when a mob of 75 masked men pulled him from jail and hanged him in 1892, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

Many of Brandon’s descendants attended the unveiling as did State Sen. Jennifer McClellan.

The marker was funded by donations from the Charles City County branch of the NAACP as well as the Richard M. Bowman Center for Local History.

Earlier this year, Virginia became the first state to officially acknowledge with profound regret the existence and acceptance of lynchings.

The marker will be a permanent fixture along the Virginia Capital Trail near the county courthouse.

The historical marker reads: