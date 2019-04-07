2 injured in Charles City motorcycle crash

Trump: Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen is out
Posted 6:23 pm, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:44PM, April 7, 2019

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash in Charles City County that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. on John Tyler Memorial Highway, according to Corinne Geller with Virginia State Police said.

One of the victims was medflighted and the other was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital, Geller said.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

