5 detained after ‘unlawful shooting’ call in eastern Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Five people were detained by police on Route 5 near Varina in eastern Henrico County Sunday afternoon following an “unlawful shooting” call.

Police said the incident started several miles away on Carters Mill Road around 2 p.m. when officers were called for a report of a shooting.

Investigators said they spotted a vehicle of interest on Route 5 a few moments later and pulled them over.

Video from the scene showed a person wearing a pink shirt with their hands in the air and another person in handcuffs.

Officials said no one was injured.

Henrico Police said the incident remains under investigation.

