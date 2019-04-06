Man shot at Louisa cemetery
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia headed to NCAA Championship

ICYMI: Watch final 5 minutes of Virginia’s nail-biting Final Four win

Posted 8:43 pm, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12PM, April 6, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Guy hit 3 free throws with .6 seconds remaining to lift Virginia to a 63-62 win over Auburn, sending the Hoos to their first ever national title game.

UVa was down 62-60 with 1.5 second to play when Guy was fouled by former VCU guard Samir Doughty on a three point attempt. Guy, the Cavaliers best free throw shooter at over 81%, made the first two, then made the third after an Auburn timeout for the win.

“That was a great draw by Coach (Bennett),” Guy said after the game amid a chorus of boos from Auburn fans. “I can lie and say I was confident I was going to hit them but I was terrified.”

“I can’t explain how I feel right now,” Guy added.

“I hope that was a good call. I believe it was,” said UVA head coach Tony Bennett.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Guy finished with 15 points and hit the only 3 free throws he attempted. UVA finished 6 of 12 from the line for the game.

Ty Jerome led all scorers with 21 points and 9 rebounds. The Cavaliers used a pair of second half runs to build a 10 point lead with about 5 minutes to play. But the Tigers used their own 14-0 run to take a lead into the final seconds. Auburn is now 0-10 this year when trailing with 5 minutes to go.

Bryce Brown led Auburn with 12 points, all on 4 3 pointers, including a pair late in the second half to give Auburn their lead.

The Cavaliers trailed at the half (31-28) for the third time in 5 NCAA games. Jerome led all scorers with 13 points in the first half and the Hoos limited the Tigers to just 3 of 14 shooting from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.