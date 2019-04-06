ICYMI: Watch final 5 minutes of Virginia’s nail-biting Final Four win

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Guy hit 3 free throws with .6 seconds remaining to lift Virginia to a 63-62 win over Auburn, sending the Hoos to their first ever national title game.

UVa was down 62-60 with 1.5 second to play when Guy was fouled by former VCU guard Samir Doughty on a three point attempt. Guy, the Cavaliers best free throw shooter at over 81%, made the first two, then made the third after an Auburn timeout for the win.

“That was a great draw by Coach (Bennett),” Guy said after the game amid a chorus of boos from Auburn fans. “I can lie and say I was confident I was going to hit them but I was terrified.”

“I can’t explain how I feel right now,” Guy added.

“I hope that was a good call. I believe it was,” said UVA head coach Tony Bennett.

Guy finished with 15 points and hit the only 3 free throws he attempted. UVA finished 6 of 12 from the line for the game.

THE MAN! Kyle Guy hits a 3 to cut Auburn's lead to one. The Tigers are shooting one-and-one. Seven seconds to go in the #FinalFour #Wahoowa #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/cqOsQz8JqO — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) April 7, 2019

Ty Jerome led all scorers with 21 points and 9 rebounds. The Cavaliers used a pair of second half runs to build a 10 point lead with about 5 minutes to play. But the Tigers used their own 14-0 run to take a lead into the final seconds. Auburn is now 0-10 this year when trailing with 5 minutes to go.

Bryce Brown led Auburn with 12 points, all on 4 3 pointers, including a pair late in the second half to give Auburn their lead.

The Cavaliers trailed at the half (31-28) for the third time in 5 NCAA games. Jerome led all scorers with 13 points in the first half and the Hoos limited the Tigers to just 3 of 14 shooting from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes.