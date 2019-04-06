Trooper injured in Mecklenburg County motorcycle crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — People from around the Commonwealth are rallying behind a Virginia State Police trooper injured in a motorcycle crash.

Trooper Matthew Ezell was riding his motorcycle on Route 903 in Mecklenburg County last week when he hit loose gravel and crashed, according to a GoFundMe created by a family friend to help pay the family’s medical bills.

Ezell broke several bones and was medflighted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment, according to the post.

“Matthew is going to have a long road ahead,” the post reads. “Please pray for continued healing and for strength for both Matthew and Christine along this road.”

As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 43 people had contributed more than $2,600.

Click here for more information or to make a contribution.