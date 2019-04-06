Tracy Morgan stops by Mama J’s

Man shot at Louisa cemetery
Posted 5:13 pm, April 6, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — What do you and Tracy Morgan have in common? You love Mama J’s!

The Emmy-nominated actor stopped by the iconic Jackson Ward restaurant Saturday afternoon for lunch during a book tour for The Last O.G. cookbook. Morgan is a contributor to the cookbook written by Tray Barker.

The show is named after the hit TBS comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. The show’s central character is an ex-convict who uses cooking to make since of his unrecognizable Brooklyn hometown following a long stint in prison.

