Tracy Morgan stops by Mama J’s

RICHMOND, Va. — What do you and Tracy Morgan have in common? You love Mama J’s!

The Emmy-nominated actor stopped by the iconic Jackson Ward restaurant Saturday afternoon for lunch during a book tour for The Last O.G. cookbook. Morgan is a contributor to the cookbook written by Tray Barker.

The show is named after the hit TBS comedy starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. The show’s central character is an ex-convict who uses cooking to make since of his unrecognizable Brooklyn hometown following a long stint in prison.

Subscribe to “Eat It, Virginia!” on your favorite podcast app and be in the know on where to go. If you like what you hear, leave a review.