Petersburg police need your help in identifying suspect in Walnut Hill burglaries, thefts

PETERSBURG, Va. — Officers have identified a suspect in a series of thefts from motor vehicles and burglaries in the city’s Walnut Hill area. The Petersburg Bureau of Police is seeking your help in identifying the photographed person of interest.

If you have any information concerning the identity of the subject pictured, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by sending a tip by down loading the P3tips App to your phone or by going to P3tips.com.

Petersburg Crime Solvers (804) 861-1212

Petersburg Police Non- Emergency (804) 732-4222