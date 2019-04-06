Store damaged in September tornado outbreak reopens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A store in Chesterfield County severely damaged in the September 17, 2018 outbreak reopened on Saturday.

The Midlothian Gabe’s store celebrated a grand re-opening after eight months of repairs.

Managers at the store said none of their customers or associates were injured when the tornado hit, but associates had to be re-assigned to other locations while the store was repaired.

"We are in business to take care of customers and associates,” Deb Nunnally, Gabe’s District Director of Loss Prevention, said. “This company is remarkable at putting that above everything else. Nothing else matters if we don't have great people. That includes customers and associates.”

Managers said they are excited to be back in the community and that many of the associates impacted by the store's closing were rehired.