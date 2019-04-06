Man killed trying to cross Chester road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – The man hit by a pickup truck while he was trying to cross the street in Chester Friday night has died.

Police said the crash happened in 2400 block of West Hundred Road.

Investigators said a witness performed CPR on the 40-year-old victim at the scene.

However, officials said he later died at an area hospital.

Police have not yet released the man’s name.

There is no word yet if the driver of the pickup will be charged.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.