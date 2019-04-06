× Henrico police investigating Saturday morning East End shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va — Police responded to a call for a shooting on East Jerald Street a little before 11am this morning.

Upon arrival they saw a man’s body laying in the street. A preliminary investigation suggests that it was a self-inflicted shot related to a domestic issue. Detectives are on scene, now, talking to witnesses to get information and clarify whether it was self inflicted.

No one else was harmed and detectives are not currently looking for any suspects.