Guy is the man! UVA beats Auburn to advance to national title game

MINNEAPOLIS — Kyle Guy hit 3 free throws with .6 seconds remaining to lift Virginia to a 63-62 win over Auburn, sending the Hoos to their first ever national title game.

UVa was down 62-60 with 1.5 second to play when Guy was fouled by former VCU guard Samir Doughty on a three point attempt. Guy, the Cavaliers best free throw shooter at over 81%, made the first two, then made the third after an Auburn timeout for the win.

“That was a great draw by Coach (Bennett),” Guy said after the game amid a chorus of boos from Auburn fans. “I can lie and say I was confident I was going to hit them but I was terrified.”

“I can’t explain how I feel right now,” Guy added. “I had a good nervous feeling in my stomach.”

“We were (only) 6 of 12 from the line” added UVA head coach Tony Bennett. “For him (Guy) in that setting to do it, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

“Amazing? Spectacular? I didn’t graduate from UVA so my vocabulary is a little limited” Bennett joked.

Guy finished with 15 points and hit the only 3 free throws he attempted.

Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome embrace after tonight‘s unbelievable ending. https://t.co/vUx3iR7Pgj — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) April 7, 2019

Ty Jerome led all scorers with 21 points and 9 rebounds, but there was further controversy after the final horn. CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore pointed out that Jerome committed a double dribble just before the final play of the game that was not called. Steratore, an NCAA official himself, admitted he did not see the violation in real time, but only when it was replayed.

“I hope that was a good call. I believe it was,” said Bennett.

“I knew there was a disruption there” said Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. “You just have to get on to the next play.”

“Let’s not remember this game for the way it ended” Pearl continued. “It was a great college basketball game.”

The Cavaliers used a pair of second half runs to build a 10 point lead with about 5 minutes to play. But the Tigers used their own 14-0 run to take a lead into the final seconds. Auburn is now 0-10 this year when trailing with 5 minutes to go.

“We knew we were playing against a great team with a great defensive scheme” said Pearl. “It made it very difficult for us.”

Bryce Brown led Auburn with 12 points, all on 4 3 pointers, including a pair late in the second half to give Auburn their lead. The Tigers shot just 9 for 31 from behind the arc for the game.

The Cavaliers trailed at the half (31-28) for the third time in 5 NCAA games. Jerome led all scorers with 13 points in the first half and the Hoos limited the Tigers to just 3 of 14 shooting from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes.

“I don’t really have the words for how I feel” Guy said. “I’m just really happy right now.”