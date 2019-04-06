‘Catastrophic’ fire damages Hopewell church

HOPEWELL, Va. — Fire investigators are working to discover what caused a Hopewell church to go up in flames Friday night

This is when firefighters were called to the Hopewell Church of the Nazarene off Smithfield Avenue. around 10:40 p.m.

Crews found heavy flames and smoke shooting up from the church.

Officials said no one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

Church officials said in a Facebook post that the structure could be a total loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report our beloved church suffered a catastrophic fire late last night,” the post reads. “Thankfully the professional first responders from Hopewell Fire & Rescue and Hopewell Police Department contained the fire quickly, and prevented a spread to our neighbors…”

Worship services will take place Sunday at the Colonial Heights Church of the Nazarene at 2:30 p.m.

“The outcry of support from our friends, family, and community has been overwhelming,” church officials wrote.