COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia headed to NCAA Title Game

‘Catastrophic’ fire damages Hopewell church

Posted 9:43 pm, April 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:52PM, April 6, 2019

HOPEWELL, Va. — Fire investigators are working to discover what caused a Hopewell church to go up in flames Friday night

This is when firefighters were called to the Hopewell Church of the Nazarene off Smithfield Avenue. around 10:40 p.m.

Crews found heavy flames and smoke shooting up from the church.

Officials said no one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

Church officials said in a Facebook post that the structure could be a total loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report our beloved church suffered a catastrophic fire late last night,” the post reads. “Thankfully the professional first responders from Hopewell Fire & Rescue and Hopewell Police Department contained the fire quickly, and prevented a spread to our neighbors…”

Worship services will take place Sunday at the Colonial Heights Church of the Nazarene at 2:30 p.m.

“The outcry of support from our friends, family, and community has been overwhelming,” church officials wrote.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.