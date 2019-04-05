× Virginia State Police seeking tips for excavator stolen from I-81 work zone

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after an excavator was stolen for a highway work zone on Interstate 81 in Augusta County.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, March 30 and the morning of Tuesday, April 2.

The yellow and black, John Deere 60GX Compact Excavator was stolen from the construction site along the side of the northbound lanes of I-81 near the 222-mile marker, according to police.

Anyone with information about the excavator being removed or has information about the theft is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or email us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.